Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni are currently hitting the headlines not for their cricket connection or marrying Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni but for their sweet childhood memories. A few pictures from their school days have surfaced online and have taken the internet by storm with their overloaded cuteness.

In one of the viral pictures, Anushka and Sakshi can be seen dressed up in costumes probably during the fancy dress competition in their school and were seen posing for a photograph along with their teachers. In another picture, the two are seen posing for a classroom group photo and others while chilling with their friends as teenagers.

For the uninitiated, Anushka and Sakshi have studied in the same school called St Mary's School, Margherita in Assam. In fact, in 2013, Anushka had spoken about discovering she and Sakshi went to same school and lived together in a small town in Assam.

"Sakshi and I lived together in a very small town in Assam. When she told me where she lived, I said wow, I have lived here too! She said I went to this school, I said I went to this school too... And then I found a picture in which Sakshi is dressed as a fairy and I'm dressed in a ghaghara like my favourite idol Madhuri. Sakshi is extremely funny," Anushka Sharma told India Today in 2013.

While Anushka married Virat Kohli on December 11, 2017 in Italy, Sakhi tied the knot with MS Dhoni on July 4, 2010 and are parents to their 3-year-old daughter Ziva Dhoni.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni's viral pictures from their school days.