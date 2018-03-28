Bollywood actress-producer Anushka Sharma and India's badminton ace PV Sindhu are among 65 young Indians featured on this year's Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list.

In its third year, Forbes' annual 30 Under 30 Asia list features 300 young innovators and disruptors across 10 categories who are re-inventing their industries and driving change across this diverse region.

Let's take a closer look at some of the honorees who are giving back to their country through their endeavors, in whatever way they can.

Anushka Sharma: She started her career as a model in 2007 and made her acting debut in 2008 in the successful Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, which won her a Filmfare award for Best Actress. According to Forbes, Sharma holds 'social causes dear to heart, appearing in a Right to Education advert released by the Indian government.'

PV Sindhu: The World No. 3 badminton star has been named the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast next month. The 22-year-old from Hyderabad became a national hero when she won India's first medal of the Rio Olympics, a silver in women's singles.

Smriti Mandhana: She is a key player in the Indian women's cricket team. The left-handed batter was a pivotal player in their run at the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup where India finished runner-up to England. The 21-year-old from Mumbai made history after she became the first Indian female cricketer to score a double hundred in an ODI game.

Padmanabh Singh: The fourth in the list is 20-year-old Padmanabh Singh, who captained the first Indian Polo team in England in 20 years. Singh is the youngest ever member of a World Cup polo team and was also the youngest ever to win the Indian Open Polo Cup.

Ria Sharma: The 25-year-old is the founder of Make Love Not Scars. She has helped more than 75 acid attack survivors through her rehabilitation center that provides medical, legal, education, vocational and psychological rehabilitation services for Indian acid attack survivors.