And world seems like a happy place once again! Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are going to turn parents. Yes!! The most awaited news we had all been waiting to hear is finally here. The couple took to their social media accounts to announce the pregnancy and we are just not able to keep calm anymore. The baby is arriving in January, 2021 and would be their first-born.

A glowing Anushka, took to Instagram to share the news and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021." Virat Kohli also shared the picture and shared the same caption. Ever since the announcement, the entertainment and cricket fraternity, both have showered the couple with their best wishes. And the joy among the fans knows no bounds.

Amid all this, we dug deeper and found out the signs that Anushka Sharma was pregnant but we had missed it back then.

Hiding the bump: In the last few months, Anushka Sharma was either not sharing pictures showing her belly or was seen hiding it. Like in these pictures with her pet dog; Anushka has tactfully hidden her baby bump.

Glowing beauty: Anushka Sharma has always been glowing and beautiful. But the radiance her face has been oozing now is at another level. They don't call it a pregnancy glow for nothing!

Lots of throwbacks: Anushka had almost stopped sharing any recent pictures and was sharing a lot of throwbacks. A lot.

No recent outings: While we have spotted other celebs roaming in an about the city, Anushka doesn't seem to have stepped out of her house at all. She wasn't seen or clicked going anywhere in these five months.

No recent pictures: Anushka, who used to share several photos of her home and her pet earlier, had stopped doing that for a while now. And even in the handful that were there, she was always seen hiding the bump. We should have seen this coming.

Our heartfelt congratulations to the couple! Can't wait for Jan, 2021; can we?