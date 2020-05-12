From her Band Baaja Baraat days to Zero, Anushka Sharma has come a long way. With each film, the actress has taken her performances a notch higher and turned into every director's dream. In fact, Anushka has been one of the front runners when it comes to an actress choosing to also turn into a producer in her prime.

Apart from her acting, Anushka has also made news in the past for her relationships and lip enhancement. It was on Koffee with Karan that Anushka's 'enhanced' lips became the talking point for the nation and she eventually had to calm the trolls with an open letter.

Once the episode was aired, Anushka was trolled left, right and centre for going under the knife and getting fuller lips. Tired of the trolling and the insensitive memes and stories, the actress had then come out with an open letter saying that she had to get it done for her role in Bombay Velvet, in which she was playing a jazz performer.

Talking about the 'lips'

In her letter, the NH10 actress had written, "For a short, while now I have been using a temporary lip enhancing tool and that along with makeup techniques ( I have learnt over the years) is the reason why there might be a change in the appearance of my lips. Having stated this fact let me very vehemently assure everyone that I have by no means gone 'under the knife ' or done any kind of 'plastic surgery' or undergone any intrusive procedure.

This was my decision and was done for the sake of my look in my upcoming film Bombay Velvet, a period drama where I play a jazz singer in the 1960s-70s. And it was taken from the referencing of that time. The drastic change in my appearance on KWK is due to a lot of factors put together and not just my lips. Everyone goes through good and bad days. Did I think I looked good on the KWK episode? NO. I do feel I could have done things differently."

She had further added, "To put the current conjectures and reportage straight once and for all from my end - I have said this before and am saying it again .. I do not believe in plastic surgery or any other means of unnatural permanent changes to the body. I do not support it or stand for it or recommend it."

Not going to lie

In an interview with Vogue, when Sharma was asked about the lip job, she candidly said, "I have nothing to hide. So when I spoke about my lip job, a lot of people called me brave for coming out. But I did what I had to [for my role in Bombay Velvet]. I'm not going to lie and say I didn't; I had to take ownership. I wanted fans to know that I'm human and not perfect."