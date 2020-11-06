Anushka Sharma celebrated cricketer hubby Virat Kohli's birthday. Anushka who is shining with her pregnancy glow shared some of their cute PDA moments with fans on her Instagram account.

In the pictures, the Indian cricket team skipper can be seen embracing Anushka in his arms. Anushka looked pretty in a black loose kurta while Virat was in a black t-shirt. In one of the photos, the actress is seen kissing her hubby's cheeks.

Soon, Priyanka Chopra, Mouni Roy and Tahira Kashyap dropped their heartwarming comments.

Meanwhile, Virat turned a year older on Thursday and the couple celebrated the special day together in Dubai. Pictures and videos from the celebration have surfaced online.

Recently, Anushka made her pregnancy announcement in August and took the internet by storm. She shared a cute picture where Anushka was seen showing off her baby bump and wrote, "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️"

On the work front, Anushka was last seen in 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, helmed by Aanand L Rai, unfortunately, the film tanked at the box office. She is yet to announce her next project.