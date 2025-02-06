Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's wedding was literally the talk of the town. The social media personality got married to her long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire on December 11 in Mumbai. Her wedding was a major Bollywood highlight of last year, and Aaliyah kept her fans and followers updated by sharing snippets of her D-day. Anurag Kashyap, after the wedding, has revealed quite a few things, but recently he spoke about how he wanted to leave his daughter's wedding and just go away from the spot after the Varmala ritual happened.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Anurag discussed how his emotions were heightened during his daughter's wedding and how he felt similar emotions on the day Aaliyah was born.

He said, "I had the same feeling when my daughter was born. I don't know why I cried so much, but I cried. Same thing at her wedding. I think I cried non-stop for 10 days. I don't know why, and in front of random people."

The 'Gangs of Wasseypur' director opened up about how he could not control his emotions after a few rituals were conducted. He did not want to be there and see the wedding, and it was his very close friend and popular filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane who stopped him and helped him calm down.

Anurag mentioned, "At my daughter's wedding, after the varmala and havan was done, I couldn't handle it. I was so overwhelmed and emotional, I wanted to leave the wedding, even before the reception began. And I was going out but he (pointing to Vikramaditya Motwane) stopped me. He took me out, we went for a long walk and then we came back."

From what has been seen so far, one can tell that Anurag is extremely fond of his son-in-law, Shane. Netizens heavily trolled the groom for breaking down and shedding happy tears after seeing his bride, Aaliyah, walk down the aisle. It was then that Anurag came to his rescue and showed pride in having a son-in-law who was sensitive.