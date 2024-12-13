Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire's wedding was the wedding of the season, and several celebrities came together to celebrate the beautiful union. The traditional wedding festivities lasted for a few days and had netizens hooked. However, the groom, Shane, is being heavily trolled and criticised for something that happened during the wedding ceremony.

Shane could not hold back his tears and got extremely emotional when he saw Aaliyah walk down the aisle. Several netizens have accused him of putting up a show only to garner attention.

The bride's father, director Anurag Kashyap, was enraged seeing Shane being trolled on social media. He immediately defended his son-in-law publicly. The director took to the comment section of a social media post that had shared Shane's crying video online. Kashyap did not fret about addressing those who were criticising Shane for trying to build up a viral moment; he wrote, "My son-in-law is just the most sensitive human being, and the way he loves my daughter is so special (sic)."

He further added, "So everyone who thinks its a trend or he is doing it to go viral can take a hike. I could not have wished for a better son-in-law. I am not half as good as a father the way Shane is to aalyah (sic)."

anurag kashyap’s protectiveness for his daughter & son in law is so ?? pic.twitter.com/CLvUeE1k2x — t i s h (@dramaxcams) December 12, 2024

Reddit users came in to defend Anurag Kashyap and lauded his sweet gesture. Users on the site spoke about how the internet can be a toxic place and netizens can often look at genuine moments as fake.

A user commented on the Reddit post, saying, "Aww that's genuinely sweet. Are people trolling him for expressing real emotions?! Miserable humans."

Netizens also called out the hypocrisy of those who consume content on social media; a comment read, "He cried after seeing his bride which is so fucking common in the western culture and is seen amongst a lot of Indian grooms too nowadays at least on reels that go viral. But Indians and their incessant need to troll anything and everything. Virat kare to cute, koi aur kare to cringe."

Another comment read, "The internet can be cruel. Why can't we (some) be happy for a young girl who believes she's found true love? Kudos to Anurag though, came forward for this daughter and son-in-law! Wishing the couple a happy married life."

Aaliyah and Shane met on a dating app way back in 2020 when Aaliyah was in the US for her studies and they have been together ever since. The two had gotten engaged in May last year and tied the knot this year in Mumbai.