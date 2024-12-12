Aaliyah Kashyap is the bride of the season, her wedding looks, right from her Haldi to the D-day have been a league apart. Styled by celebrity stylist, Sheefa J Gilani, all of Aaliyah's looks were a reflection of her "soft-girl", "demure" personality. Netizens are absolutely impressed at how the influencer chose to opt for minimalistic looks throughout her wedding celebrations. Fashion critics are lauding her for not going over the top with her sartorial choices for her week-long wedding celebrations.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times, Aaliyah's stylist Sheefa J Gilani spilled the beans on working with the young bride, how they ideated the looks and much more. As videos and pictures kept surfacing on the internet from the social media star's wedding celebrations, fans were delighted to see that Aaliyah was one of those rarely calm brides.

When asked, if Aaliyah is indeed a chill, calm and composed bride and what it was like working with her, Sheefa revealed, "Fun fact: I have known Aaliyah since she was 14, and this process was a time of collaboration, love, and celebration of her relationship. I have got to say I have never worked with a bride so chill. But, then, I also want to say we share a comfort that protects us from fretting."

Sheefa revealed that Aaliyah was not at all demanding throughout the process, however, she just had one brief for her stylist which was, "Aaliyah said - make me look ME! She was about getting married in pink and dressing in outfits that would allow her to have fun."

Yes, Aaliyah was a pink bride, she ditched the typical red look for her big day and opted for a beautiful pink floral ensemble that looked great on her. Describing her look, legendary designer, Tarun Tahiliani wrote, "Aaliyah stuns in our Bloom Couture lehenga, featuring a lace-embroidered jaal enriched with blooming floral hues, detailed kasab work, and intricate zardozi accents. The scalloped lace border on the hem and the signature trail are beautifully complemented by a statement TT blouse and a delicate drape adorned with 3D floral highlights."

Talking of the Tarun Tahiliani look that the bride and groom sported for their big day, Sheefa said, "Aaliyah and I agreed that the look should be minimal, clean, and effortlessly fresh. She wanted Shane to feel like a "dulha!" So we knew we could keep it classic and modern-friendly—a mix of both worlds."

She further added, "Aaliyah was clear about the colour she wanted to wear on her wedding day. She wanted it to be her fairytale. Tarun's team was immediately on board for this, and I couldn't have been happier with how the look turned out. The colours were a mix of pinks. We wanted to do a really long veil and Aaliyah to relish her soft-girl era!" Talking about the best aspect of the look, Sheefa mentioned, "I was and am still obsessed with her pearl-embroidered veil. It was the best element of the ensemble, and it completed the look with finesse."

Each of Aaliyah's looks were different from one another, she may have wanted clean, minimalistic looks but that did not stop her from experimenting with them. As a young bride, she was keen on putting herself out there and putting her best fashion foot forward and in the process she has emerged as quite the fashion pro.

Talking about the most challenging look that Sheefa had to work on, she said, "I want to say the reception look. We were going back and forth on whether making a quick change for the reception was possible and, if so, whether it had to be another Indian silhouette. The breastplate was Aaliyah's idea, and I fully supported it. Going more fashion-forward was a total YES! And so we did, and she rocked it!"

As a popular celebrity stylist, Sheefa also dished out a suggestion for all the soon-to-be brides, she mentioned, "I want brides to know that feeling and dressing like yourself on your wedding day goes a long way. Keep it, YOU girls. Don't drown in your clothes or the jewels you pick to go with it."

Coming back to Aaliyah, her wedding with Shane Gregoire was the first big Bollywood wedding of the season which was attended by tons of celebrities. The popular YouTuber/ social media influencer married her long-time partner in Mumbai, surrounded by her loved ones.