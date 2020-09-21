In a shocking turn-of-events, actress Payal Ghosh accused Anurag Kashyap of sexually assaulting her. Payal Ghosh, who starred in Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, alleged that Anurag had forced himself on her. She also sought security from PM Modi after making the allegations. Kangana Ranaut also came out in support of Ghosh and said that Anurag is quite capable of doing what she alleges. The Wasseypur director has called the allegations baseless and an 'attempt to silence him'.

Amid the accusations, several actresses and celebs have come out in support of Anurag Kashyap. Let's take a look

Mahie Gill: Payal Ghosh also made allegations that Anurag Kashyap had taken several names and said they would anytime come to su*k his co*k. "I really don't want to get into this rut... there's already so much negativity happening around us...its very easy to take names just because he launched us.. all I want to say is that I've known Anurag for a long time now. We may not be in touch but I'm sure Anurag can never ever speak like this about any of his actors. This is my statement and I don't want to speak any further on this," the actress told HT.

Taapsee Pannu: Taapsee, who has worked with Anurag in Manmarziyan wrote on Instagram, "For you, my friend, are the biggest feminist I know. See you on the sets soon of yet another piece of art that shows how powerful and significant women are in the world you create. :)"

Guneet Monga: "While we talk about equality for women, we actually need more men like Anurag who make space for women to rise," she tweeted.

Surveen Chawla: "Let them creep Let them crawl U my friend As always stand tall These false flag bearers of feminism....Opportunism??? They dont honour men like u, For their lack of knowledge in knowing know who u really are, And claims they make,that are just so bizarre! @anuragkashyap72. Ur life,ur work and the women u create with ur craft...speak volumes about u.I have the priveledge to know the real feminist in u, I take the honour my friend to stand for u! @anuragkashyap72," Surveen tweeted.

Anjana Sukhani: "There is no way he would misbehave or harrass women ...no way @anuragkashyap72," tweeted Anjana Sukhani

Garima: "If you are a woman who wants to work in the film industry, there is no safer place than an @anuragkashyap72 team," tweeted lyricist Garima

Aarti Bajaj: Anurag Kashyap's first wife, Aarti was one of the first ones to come out in support of him. She said, "First wife here You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice. If everybody spends the energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place. Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed then this . I am sorry that you have to go through this .That's the level of them. You stay HIGH and keep using your voice. We love you."

Anurag shared an official statement on the #metoo allegations.