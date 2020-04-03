While almost everyone in the country is hailing the strategic decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the pandemic caused due to coronavirus outbreak, some people feel that he should come up with solutions to solve the crisis caused due to COVID-19 rather than implementing 'unity' programmes. Today, when PM Modi addressed the nation at 9 AM in the morning, he asked the citizens to turn off all lights in the house at 9 pm on April 5, 2020, and stand at their doors or windows with a candle, Diya, torch, etc for nine minutes to show respect to all the corona warriors and people who have lost their lives.

While some celebrities were spotted applauding PM Modi for this announcement, some of them are not happy with this as it seems unnecessary to them. One of them is Gangs of Wasseypur director Anurag Kashyap, who is famous for his Modi rant on social media. When the lockdown was announced, he posted a tweet asking why does our Prime Minister give us only '4 hours' to prepare before implementing any changes.

He wrote, "8 बजे रात के बजाए सुबह आठ बजे बोल देते । चार बजे भी बोल देते तो इंतज़ाम कर लेते । हमेशा आठ बजे ही बोलते हैं और समय देते हैं चार घंटे का । उनका क्या जो पैदल घर को निकले हैं शहर छोड़ के , क्योंकि बस या ट्रेन नहीं चल रही ? अब कहें तो कहें क्या । ठीक है प्रभु।."

Ye Duniya Jala Doon? Machis hai: Anurag Kashyap on Modi Video Message

This time, he is furious that PM is not addressing the real problem that is the shortage of equipment for doctors and lashed on Twitter. He posted, "एक सवाल था। मोमबत्ती और दिया कहाँ मिलेगा? दवा की दुकान पे या फिर राशन या सब्ज़ी की दुकान पे? क्या ये भी ज़रूरी समान में आता है? और नहीं मिले तो क्या ये दुनिया जला सकता हूँ ? माचिस है मेरे पास। #JustAsking" In continuation, he said, "चलो कोई नहीं मेरे एक ट्वीट से ही आग लग गयी।आशा है पाँच तारीख़ तक जलती रहेगी। बाक़ी #DocsNeedGear"

Check out his tweets:

एक सवाल था। मोमबत्ती और दिया कहाँ मिलेगा? दवा की दुकान पे या फिर राशन या सब्ज़ी की दुकान पे? क्या ये भी ज़रूरी समान में आता है? और नहीं मिले तो क्या ये दुनिया जला सकता हूँ ? माचिस है मेरे पास। #JustAsking — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 3, 2020

चलो कोई नहीं मेरे एक ट्वीट से ही आग लग गयी।आशा है पाँच तारीख़ तक जलती रहेगी। बाक़ी #DocsNeedGear — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) April 3, 2020

Actress Swara Bhaskar has also posted a satirical post and asked PM Modi what is doing about the basic requirements of the doctors and nurses who are working day and night against coronavirus. She wrote, "Clap your hands, bang bartans, light candles and torches but remember doctors, nurses & medical staff needs gloves, masks, gear and a government that delivers these. Pls ask our govt. to make sure medical personnel in India are protected."