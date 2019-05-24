After Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) recorded a huge victory in the Lok Sabha elections, several Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party for the win.

Amid a host of congratulatory messages, it was Anurag Kashyap's tweet that caught everyone's attention. Known for his outspoken nature, the filmmaker besides wishing the PM, also shared a major concern of his in the same tweet.

Calling himself a 'dissenter' of PM Modi, Anurag asked him how to deal with all of Modi followers who are celebrating his victory by threatening his daughter.

Reacting to Kashyap's tweet, Ashoke Pandit said that the rape threat appeared to have been photoshopped to malign the image of the BJP. "This twitter handle seems to be photoshopped because it doesn't exist. It seems to be created by an #UrbanNaxal to give an opportunity to somebody to abuse #Modi when the entire world is happy," Pandit wrote.

This prompted Anurag to lose his cool and blast at Ashoke, as he wrote that the latter should search for the handle in Instagram rather than on Twitter as the comment was made on Instagram.

Responding to Anurag's angry tweet, Pandit then sarcastically suggested that the filmmaker should tackle the matter with police rather than helplessly cribbing it to the PM.

Not just Ashoke, many netizens, condemning the rape threats, asked Anurag to complain it to the police rather than the PM.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anurag recently wrapped up the shooting of Saand Ki Aankh starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar.