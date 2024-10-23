Anupam Kher has revealed that sometimes he misses having a child of his own with Kirron Kher. Anupam shares a strong bond with Sikander Kher, who is the son from Kirron Kher's first marriage. In a recent interview, Kher revealed that now that he has hit a certain age, he feels the void but also said that there is no sense of loss or tragedy with it.

Feeling the void

The National Award-winning actor said that he has been feeling the void for the last few years in his life. He added that even though he is happy with Sikander, he misses having seen someone grow up, the joy of playing with a child etc. "I didn't feel it that much before, but now sometimes I do feel like it. I think in the last seven-eight years. It's not like, I am not happy with Sikander, but I think it's a joy to see a child growing up," he said.

"It's a joy to see bonding; this is an honest answer. I could have avoided answering this, but I don't want to do that. But, it's okay. It's not a tragedy in my life. But I sometimes feel it would have been a nice thing," Anupam Kher told Shubhankar Mishra in an interview.

Missed out on the joy

The Article 376 actor further said that now that Kirron is busy in her own career and Sikander too, it is now that he misses it. "All this while I was extremely busy working, but after I hit 50-55, I started to feel the void. It was mostly because Kirron became busy, and so did Sikander. I work with kids in my organisation: The Anupam Kher Foundation. We do a lot of work with children, and sometimes when I see my friends' children and things like that... (I miss having children) but, it's not a sense of loss."