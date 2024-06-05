Kangana Ranaut has won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh. Kangana defeated Congress' heavyweight Vikramadita Singh. While she received 53,7,022 votes, Vikramaditya got 4,62,267 votes. "I am emotional at the moment. I am grateful that the people of Mandi elected the BJP and good governance of PM Modi," Kangana said after winning.

Anupam Kher congratulates Kangana

Now, Anupam Kher has congratulated Kangana with a video montage of her recent campaigns. "My dearest #Kangana! CONGRATULATIONS on your HUGE Victory! You are a #ROCKSTAR. Your journey is so so inspirational! So happy for you and the people of #Mandi and #HimachalPradesh. You have proved time and again that if one is focused and works hard"! #MemberParliament #KanganaRanaut #Winner," he wrote.

IANS

Ila Arun, Jackie Shroff and many other celebs also congratulated Kangana on her victory. Hema Malini also marked her third consecutive victory in Mathura constituency. BJP candidate Hema Malini defeated Congress candidate Mukesh Dhangar by over 2 lakh votes. Esha Deol celebrated her mother's win by sharing a picture of her.

Instagram

Esha's post

"Congratulations mamma. Hat trick @dreamgirlhemamalini loksabhaelection2024 #mathura #bjp," she wrote. Hema Malini has remained invincible in Mathura constituency. This marks her third time winning the seat. In 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Dream Girl had won the seat by a margin of 22.65% against RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary. In 2019, she defeated Kunwar Narendra Singh of the RLD by getting 60.88% vote.