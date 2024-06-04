While the nation is waiting with bated breath to see the final results of the Lok Sabha election 2024, a section on social media is busy sharing memes and jokes. The Lok Sabha elections 2024 for 543 constituencies commenced on April 19 and the final results are expected to be broadcast shortly.

While the political figures and parties are busy figuring out their next move, let us take you through the funniest memes to calm down those tensed nerves. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kangana Ranaut has won the Mandi Lok Sabha seat, defeating Congress' heavyweight Vikramadita Singh. While she received 53,7,022 votes, Vikramaditya got 4,62,267 votes.

Time to take out 10 year old meme templates, as the old times seem to be back. #ElectionsResults #400Paar #Loksabha #BJP #Sensex



Secular Hindus should go to Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/4jh3tZpb6N — Shikhar Raj Bhardwaj (@naklibritisher) June 4, 2024

Arvind kejriwal watching election results from Tihad jail. #ElectionsResults pic.twitter.com/TTz9m8Lh1p — Prayag (@theprayagtiwari) June 4, 2024

Me on my way to find exit pollsters #ElectionsResults pic.twitter.com/zpQDlioteC — Finance Memes (@Qid_Memez) June 4, 2024

Abhi idar 300 paar nhi ho rha ??#ElectionsResults pic.twitter.com/BKClE835aA — Wellu (@Wellutwt) June 4, 2024

"I am emotional at the moment. I am grateful that the people of Mandi elected the BJP and good governance of PM Modi," Kangana said after winning. Hema Malini, BJP candidate who is contesting for Mathura seat is also leading by over 2 lakh votes against Congress candidate Mukesh Dhangar.

Amit Shah after knowing he is leading by 3.5 lakh votes?#ElectionsResults pic.twitter.com/bAUn2aqpL6 — कट्टर KKR समर्थक ??? ™ (@KKRWeRule) June 4, 2024

Samajwadi party candidate Dimple Yadav is also from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat. She defeated rival BJP's Jaiveer Singh with a massive margin over 221,639 votes. Dimple received 598,526 votes, whereas Singh got 376,887 votes.