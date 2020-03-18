Singer Anup Jalota, who was on his way home to Mumbai from London, is the latest celebrity to have been put in quarantine amid coronavirus scare gripping the nation. Anup Jalota, who was last seen in Bigg Boss, had gone to Europe for a concert and after coming back he was put in a hotel for isolation and quarantine in Andheri, Mumbai.

Anup Jalota has praised Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for their alertness and medical care. While we are hearing and reading various accounts of the pathetic state of quarantine facilities in many areas, Anup Jalota seems to be 'in awe' of the medical care and comfort provided to him.

Sharing a selfie-and sporting a mask, Jalota, 66, wrote on Twitter, "I am in awe with the medical care offered by BMC for passengers who are 60 plus.

I was taken to hotel Mirage as I landed in MUM (Mumbai) from LDN (London), a team of doctors was sent to attend me. I appeal to each passenger landing here to cooperate and help in controlling further spread #COVID19india."

Aaditya Thackeray, took to Twitter to reciprocate and wrote, "Thank you, sir. We're taking maximum precautions to ensure everyone who lands in Maharashtra is safe and well taken care of, as well as we secure every citizen."

Jalota's spokesperson told PTI, "Anup ji hasn't gone for coronavirus test. He is alright. He is in isolation for two days for formalities, because he has just arrived from Europe tour including the UK and Germany."

Dilip Kumar in self-isolation

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar, 97, who has had bouts of illnesses in the last few years for which he was often hospitalised has been put under self-quarantine. He took to Twitter to write, "I am under complete isolation and quarantine due to the Coronavirus outbreak. Saira has left nothing to chance, ensuring I do not catch any infection."

Hollywood celebs

Hollywood too has been grappling with coronavirus and has a number of well-known faces testing positive for Covid – 19. Apart from Tom Hanks, GoT star Kristofer Hivju, Idris Alba and several others have been tested positive.