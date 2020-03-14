Veteran actor Dilip Kumar's recent visit to the hospital had left fans worried about his health. In an audio note shared on Twitter, his actress wife, Saira Banu informed that he was suffering from severe back pain, hence they had to consult a doctor at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital. However, everything is fine now, he is doing better.

"I'm so happy to tell all of you that Dilip sahab is a lot better. He had a severe backache and we had to go an check it out at Lilavati hospital. We checked it out and came back home. Everything is fine now with God's grace and your best wishes. We are so grateful to you all," Banu said.

Dilip Kumar's close friend Faisal Farooqui also took to Twitter to inform everyone about the condition of his health. "Dilip Saab is doing well. Please don't spread rumours," he wrote on his social media page.

Saira Banu’s message on Saab’s health. pic.twitter.com/BIb3vyuZVe — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 13, 2020

Originally named Muhammad Yusuf Khan, he had adapted the screen name Dilip Kumar. According to writer Madhu Jain, he did so since he was afraid of his father finding out that he has joined the film industry. However, when the posters of his first film went popular on screen, there was no escape. Incidentally, it was Prithviraj Kapoor's father who had shown Dilip Kumar's father a copy of the posters of his film.

Dilip Saab is doing well. Pls don’t spread rumors. -FF — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 13, 2020

He was born in Peshawar and moved to Bombay along with Raj Kapoor. Since then the Kapoor and the Khan had a different enigma in the Hindi Film Industry.

He ventured into acting in 1944 with Jwar Bhata and later featured in various films such as Pyaasa, Babul, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Saudagar, Shakti to name some of his famous work of arts. He was last seen in Qila.

Although presently he makes news mainly for his sudden hospital visits, there was a time when Dilip Kumar ruled the silver screen with his performances.