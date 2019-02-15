Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu had shocked everyone to the core when they admitted dating for the past three years on Bigg Boss 12. The duo played along with their romantic relationship status in the Bigg Boss house until Jalota got evicted and told the media that they shared a guru-shishya (teacher-student) relationship. And when Jalota was asked about his Valentine's Day plans for Jasleen, the bhajan maestro said he is currently searching for a suitable match for her marriage.

The 65-year-old also admitted that their romantic affair on Bigg Boss 12 was nothing but an attempt to create a certain hype for the controversial show to engage viewers and raise its TRPs.

"She was always my student. All the love drama was to create a hype and nothing else. In fact, I am searching for a suitable match for her to get married. I always want to see her happy, so when she will find her soulmate to express her feelings and love then she will celebrate her Valentine's Day with that special person and not with me," Anup Jalota told News 18.

He also reminisced his old days when used to celebrate Valentine's Day. "I celebrate Valentine's Day everyday and I do believe that we should celebrate and express our love everyday to our loved ones. I have special and precious Valentine's Day memories. I used to go out of India to party and celebrate," Jalota said.

Post eviction, Jasleen, 28, too had admitted that their affair on Bigg Boss 12 was a prank gone horribly wrong.

"As the show's theme was jodis, I suggested that Anupji come along; we were a guru-shishya jodi. But when Salman was introducing the housemates in the opening episode, I joked that I know Anupji for three years and that we are together. Anupji was taken aback and did not react. Had he reacted then, the matter would have ended there. I continued the joke inside the house, and he played along. But when he realised things were going too far, he was scared," Jasleen Matharu had earlier told Mid-Day.

Talking about her stint of kissing Anup Jalota inside the house in front of other housemates, Jasleen had said, "I kissed him on the cheek and forehead. There was nothing romantic about it."