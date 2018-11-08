Anup Jalota might not have grabbed those many headlines inside the Bigg Boss house, but after his eviction, Jalota certainly has created a storm on social media. From saying that he was never in a relationship with Jasleen Matharu to vowing to do her kanyadaan, Jalota has made some startling revelations post his exit.

In one such surprising revelation, Jalota, who was invited to Rajat Sharma's 'Aap Ki Adaalat' revealed that the show was scripted. Talking about his date with Jasleen, Jalota said, "Vo poora scripted program banaya gaya thha date ka. Humko kaha gaya ke aap logon ko taiyaar kiya jayega, aapko log taiyaar karenge, aapko leke jayenge andar ek kamre mein. Jahan par aapko is date ko khoobsurat banana hai. To maine kaha 'theek hai'. Humko taiyaar kiya gaya, hum gaye aur vahan bahut badhiya khaana saja hua thha. Vaise to Bigg Boss house mein khaana jo milta hai vo khud banana padta hai, par vahan par khaana saja hua thha, set up bahut achha thha aur harmonium rakha hua thha aur maine 'chaudwi ka chand ho' gaaya, uske baad maine 'pyaar deewana hota hai, mastana hota hai' gaaya. Uske baad humne thoda sa usmein dance bhi kiya. Ye date unhone organise ki thhi, jisko humne khoobsurat banaya to ismein kya burai hai?"

The self-confessed PM Modi fan, Anup Jalota, made one more statement at the show which made us laugh really hard. The bhajan maestro said that owing to his alleged relationship with Jasleen Matharu, people for the time being, have forgotten about the increase in fuel prices, which is a big relief to PM Modi. Anup shared a hearty laugh with Rajat Sharma after making the statement and said that he had read this joke somewhere after coming out of the house.

Well, we feel the joke is not entirely untrue. What say?