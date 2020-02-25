Anup Jalota, 66, and Jasleen Matharu, 28, had created a stir on social media when they had entered as a couple on Bigg Boss 12. They had said that they were in a romantic relationship but later, they claimed that they have a guru-shishya relationship and there's romantic between them. Jasleen is now seen on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, a swayamvar of Bigg Boss 13 contestants Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill. But Anup Jalota is really not happy with Jasleen getting close to Paras on the show.

The Bhajan maestro is concerned about Paras' casanova image and not able to tolerate Jasleen tying the knot with him. We all know that Paras broke up with his girlfriend Akanksha Puri whom he dated for three years. He then got cosy with Mahira Sharma inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and now the handsome hunk is looking for a bride on Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Speaking out of concern, Anup Jalota told Spotboye, "Jasleen had a word with me before going, but we didn't speak about the details of the show and so I certainly didn't know that Paras Chhabra is the guy who's planning to marry one of the contestants."

He further added, "I have heard about him (Paras Chhabra) and whatever I have heard, makes me deeply concerned about Jasleen's future if she ends up marrying him. I have heard about how he changes girls, so you see going by that, his track record shows no loyalty."

Expressing his reservations about Jasleen participating in Paras' Swayamvar, Anup Jalota said, "My concern stems from the fact that I have been Jasleen's teacher. It is a teacher's duty to protect his/her student." He also said that he will have a long word with Jasleen's father Kesar Matharu, whom he shares a close relationship with.

Earlier, a major that fight between Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Heena Panchal and Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu has caught everyone's attention. The two were seen fighting for Paras. Everything was hunky-dory but soon their friendly argument took a wild turn when Heena nudged Jasleen over her relationship with her mentor Anup Jalota.