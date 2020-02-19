After their stint in Bigg Boss 13, Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill are looking for their perfect bride and groom on their new show Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The show has come as a replacement for Bigg Boss and it looks like before the show could begin, viewers have already been witnessing fights among the contestants.

The major that fight that caught everyone's attention happened between Bigg Boss Marathi 2 contestant Heena Panchal and Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu. The two were seen fighting for Paras. Everything was hunky-dory but soon their friendly argument took a wild turn when Heena nudged Jasleen over her relationship with her mentor and music maestro Anup Jalota.

As Jasleen told host Maniesh Paul that her friendship with Heena may turn sour if she tries to get in between her and Paras, Heena decided to hit Jasleen below the belt with her Anup Jalota jibe. She asked Jasleen why did she introduced her music guru as her boyfriend and entered into Bigg Boss as a couple.

To this, Jasleen clarified that there's nothing romantic between her and Jalota and cleared the air saying that the latter is her guru. To steer away the conversation, Jasleen very cleverly involved Paras into the argument and said that because of him her old friendship is going for a toss.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz's parents didn't want their daugher to take part in Mujhe Shaadi Karogi. Her father had recently lashed out the makers saying that they are turning their daughter into a Rakhi Sawant. Shehnaaz confirmed that her parents were unhappy with her decision but she didn't want to lose a good opportunity that will help her build a connect with the audience.

Take a look.