Ex-Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu has slammed sisters Somi and Saba Khan for defending Deepak Thakur's indecent video which the latter had made on Jasleen mocking her bikini act in the house.

"I will take a dip in the pool with Jasleen," Deepak was heard saying in the video which he had shared on social media. Enraged by Deepak's act, Jasleen has filed a complaint against her former Bigg Boss inmate for crossing his limits.

However, Somi and Saba have defended Deepak saying that he did not intended to disrespect Jasleen and was just trying to be funny. Instead Somi slammed Jasleen saying that if she wants Deepak to apologise to her, she should say sorry to her first as Jasleen had said lot of bad things about her character and family.

But the recent statements from the Khan sisters didn't go down well with Jasleen. "Who are these girls? I don't know them? Main in dono ko jaanti hi nahi hoon. The matter was between Deepak and me and I had already spoken to him on the same. I don't know why these two are interfering and what are they getting out of it," Jasleen Matharu was quoted as saying by Spotboye.

And before Bigg Boss 13 could raise its curtains, it looks like the contestants of previous season are still fighting with and have not forgiven for the remarks they had made against each other in the Bigg Boss house.