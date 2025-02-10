Anubhav Sinha and Ajay Devgn joined hands for the 2007 film 'Cash'. While the film failed to do any magic at the box office, the two never got a chance to work together again. However, Anubhav maintains that ever since the film, the two haven't spoken. He also added that he tried reaching out to Ajay several times through messages but never received a response.

Ajay ignoring him?

Anubhav Sinha was speaking at Lallantop when he revealed that though they never really fought, they haven't spoken in 18 years. "We have never fought. He just doesn't speak to me and I have no idea why. Since the making of Cash, we haven't even met for me to tell you he ignored me or something. So, maybe, it's just me overthinking," he said.

No response to messages

"However, I did text him a couple of times, and never received a response, so I told to myself that maybe it slipped his mind or he must have missed my message. But, its been about 18 years since we have spoken," Sinha added. Anubhav also stressed on how the two of them never had any disagreements and that the fight was between the producer and the financier not him or Ajay.

What could have gone wrong?

Further reflecting on what could have gone wrong in their equation, Sinha said that it could be one of his tweets about people and their political views, where he might have said something to the actor too. Having said that, the Thappad director maintained that he respects and admire Ajay as an actor and as an individual.

"In between, I did comment on people's political views, so I must have told him something too. But he was not the only person I commented about. I have said things to various people, but I still maintain good relations with them all. I am his admirer and I really respect him as an actor and individual," he further said.

Cash also starred Suniel Shetty, Esha Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Zayed Khan, Shamita Shetty, and Dia Mirza in the lead roles.