Ajay Devgn's Singham Again went on to do massive numbers at the box office. But, the one common complaint all the viewers had was that the whole character of 'Singham' had been reduced due to the presence such a vast starcast. Ajay, who has been with the franchise since the beginning, has reacted to the feedback and promised to keep that in mind in future films under the franchise.

Ajay on the feedback

Ajay said that he received the same feedback and reaction from people about the main lead and the title character not being shown to the optimum. Ajay added that they would take care of that in future films.

"I think yeh reaction mujhe kaafi logon se aaya. Toh aage dhyaan rakhenge ki woh jo Singham ka feel tha – ghus ghus ke maarne ka – woh aage zaroor rahega (I think I received this feedback from many people. So, going forward, we will make sure that the essence of Singham — the intense, in-your-face action — will definitely be present)," he shared.

Apart from Ajay Devgn, the Rohit Shetty directorial had Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and even Jackie Shroff. The film became one of the biggest hits of the year, leaving behind Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 in a massive clash. The film also had a cameo by Salman Khan.

The makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had accused Singham Again makers of sabotaging their film by releasing it on the same day. However, in his defence, Rohit Shetty had said that it was because of the theme of their film being around Ramayana that they couldn't push the release to any other date. He added that ultimately both the films did good business.