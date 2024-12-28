Singham Again Review: Fans call Deepika Padukone cringe, laud Ranveer Singh's comic act; Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar overshadow Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's cop universe
Singham Again Review: Fans call Deepika Padukone cringe, laud Ranveer Singh's comic act; Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar overshadow Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's cop universe

Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were released in cinema halls on November 1. After a month and a half, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were dropped on OTT on the same date.

Clash of Titians: Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Rohit Shetty's cop drama was dropped on Amazon videos on December 27, 2024. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead along with Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

While Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is on Netflix India.

The ones who didn't watch the film in theatres saw it on OTT. Fans of the Singham franchise were left disappointed once again.

A user wrote, "@PrimeVideoIN Watched #SinghamAgain yesterday #RohitShetty actually forgotten the actual root for what the Singham was known for and made it a Khichdi of the stars with funny dialogue delivery Sad I give 2.5 Star and feel happy of not wasting my money in cinema."

Another user wrote, "Kareena's acting is a parody of itself."

The third user said, "Bhai iss movie mein sabne bhayankar overacting kari hai ...patani kya hi movie bnai hai sabne." (Kareena's overacting).

Another social media user stated, "Ajay's reaction is all of us seeing Kareena amma's overacting ."

The next one mentioned, "We feel sorry for those who saw Singham Again in theatres, and for those who haven't, please refrain from watching it on OTT at all as it will give you a headache. Since the film is the director's medium, Rohit Shetty will be held accountable for the clumsy work of the actor, director, writer, fight master, and language wale bhaiya. This is a dumb movie. Cheers."

The user mentioned, " Is a dull boring watch of guns and cars crashing with no substance. The movie had every ingredient money could buy, yet it failed to make a good dish."

Salman Khan's cameo in the film was the only saving grace for movie-goers. 

