Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were released in cinema halls on November 1. After a month and a half, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 were dropped on OTT on the same date.

Clash of Titians: Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Rohit Shetty's cop drama was dropped on Amazon videos on December 27, 2024. The film stars Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead along with Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Just watched #SinghamAgain and ended up with a headache halfway through. #RohitShetty should stick to hosting shows, and spare the audience the horror of sitting through his movies.@ajaydevgn — Shantanu Kandwal (@KandwalShantanu) December 27, 2024

While Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is on Netflix India.

The ones who didn't watch the film in theatres saw it on OTT. Fans of the Singham franchise were left disappointed once again.

Today Watched #SinghamAgain for the 1st time on Amazon Prime...@iamrohitshetty @ajaydevgn

Such a pathetic movie.....Total waste of time and money@RanveerOfficial @deepikapadukone You both have lost your acting skills@akshaykumar High time you must announce your retirement pic.twitter.com/isF9Uw0ott — ????? ????? (@Manav_SS_Gupta) December 27, 2024

A user wrote, "@PrimeVideoIN Watched #SinghamAgain yesterday #RohitShetty actually forgotten the actual root for what the Singham was known for and made it a Khichdi of the stars with funny dialogue delivery Sad I give 2.5 Star and feel happy of not wasting my money in cinema."

Another user wrote, "Kareena's acting is a parody of itself."

The third user said, "Bhai iss movie mein sabne bhayankar overacting kari hai ...patani kya hi movie bnai hai sabne." (Kareena's overacting).

Another social media user stated, "Ajay's reaction is all of us seeing Kareena amma's overacting ."

If the audience rejects a film, no star power or genre can save it.#SinghamAgain may not be a great film, but it resonated with its core audience. Without that connection, it would’ve crashed after Day 1. Collecting ₹260 Cr nett lifetime despite a clash with a big film is a… pic.twitter.com/lxJ4bnHmSa — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 28, 2024

The next one mentioned, "We feel sorry for those who saw Singham Again in theatres, and for those who haven't, please refrain from watching it on OTT at all as it will give you a headache. Since the film is the director's medium, Rohit Shetty will be held accountable for the clumsy work of the actor, director, writer, fight master, and language wale bhaiya. This is a dumb movie. Cheers."

The user mentioned, " Is a dull boring watch of guns and cars crashing with no substance. The movie had every ingredient money could buy, yet it failed to make a good dish."

Movie 75:



Some movies are good. Some movies are bad. Some movies are like some of the stuff works for them, but some doesn't. Whereas some movies are like, oh God why, who approved this?



And then there's #SinghamAgain



Detailed review: "Boss, yeh toh tatti hai" pic.twitter.com/gYck4NqHcM — Batman ke Bade Bhaiya (Taylor's Version) (@ShrWorldo) December 27, 2024

Salman Khan's cameo in the film was the only saving grace for movie-goers.