On the occasion of Diwali, Ajay Devgn's Singham Again was in theatres along with Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Movie-goers were in for a treat as they flocked to the theatre to watch both films one after another. However, The film Singham Again stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan Arjun Kapoor and Khiladi Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi.

Storyline

The film shows Avni (Kareena Kapoor Khan) who is Bajirao Singham's (Ajay Devgn)'s wife getting kidnapped. And he can't save her alone and seeks help from cops.

It all boils down to Danger Lanka (Arjun Kapoor), a close aide of Jackie Shroff's character who plays the main antagonist. Arjun creates havoc in the protagonists' lives.

Apart from other cops, the film also shows Shakti Singh lady cop Deepika Padukone and Akshay making massive entries as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, Chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad.

For the unversed, he was first introduced to the audience in 2021 by Rohit's cop universe.

Back then, Ajay and Ranveer joined him in an unforgettable cameo. This time, Akshay comes to their rescue.

Movie-goers who have watched the show took to social media and reviewed the film.

The second half is much better than the first half. As the film half of the premise only builds the plot and is themed around Ramayana.

In the second half, Deepika, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay set the screen ablaze in one frame, intensifying the cop universe.

Fans weren't impressed with Deepika's cameo role and slammed the makers for trying to push her into the frame.

While fans loved seeing Akshay Kumar on-screen, and hooted, clapped and whistled upon seeing his helicopter entry scene. Needless to say, Ranveer Singh is the only saving grace of the film, as he single-handedly took the film on his shoulders with his comic timing.

Despite being Ajay's film, Ranveer and Akshay stole the show.

Netizens react

A user shared, "#SinghamAgain peaks here. Manoranjan ke Maidaan mein, Rohit Shetty ne Utaara Sabse Bada Khiladi #AkshayKumar ‼️,"

Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty... But what a cringefest entry of Deepika. I mean Deepika's entry could have been much much better. Utterly disappointed ☹️.#DeepikaPadukone #BajiraoSingham #SinghamAgain pic.twitter.com/FfnySCZG1d — ???????? (@TheCynicalRuler) November 1, 2024

Another mentioned, "Leading role ya cameo, Khiladi steals the show everywhere !"

Arjun Kapoor looks really amazing through all these good actors.. I think he was used amazingly by Rohit Shetty. #ArjunKapoor #SinghamAgain pic.twitter.com/NoORY2h6Jy — ???????? (@TheCynicalRuler) November 1, 2024

The third one mentioned, "Deepika is a total waste in the film."

someone was comparing her to madhuri a few days ago ? — RKᵃ (@seeuatthemovie) November 1, 2024

The next one wrote Deepika in #SinghamAgain was the worst I've seen her. No impact, no role. It's just one disaster after another."

#DeepikaPadukone cameo will surprise you but #RanveerSingh cameo is bogus !!



SINGHAM AGAIN is shot in a grand spectacle and you can clearly see when you watch the film VFX looks far better as we expected. — apki rani (@RaniApki) November 1, 2024

One fan wrote, "Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty... But what a cringeworthy entry of Deepika. I mean Deepika's entry could have been much much better. Utterly disappointed. #DeepikaPadukone #BajiraoSingham #SinghamAgain"

With just one powerful entry @akshaykumar stole the entire climax in #SinghamAgain! He saved every cop on screen and even overshadowed the main lead chota star #AjayDevgn in his own film? pic.twitter.com/NWzHXYsGDE — ???? (@BloodyyGuy) November 1, 2024

Fans praise Arjun Kapoor's role as antagonist

#SinghamAgain ka 1st half dekhke samjh mei aya ki kitna ganda trailer cut hua tha movie ka. Arjun Kapoor ko unke career ka best entry scene mila hai #dangerlanka

Ab finally Arjun Kapoor Fans, unko defend kar payenge. ??

Theatre experience ab tak pura mila hai. pic.twitter.com/a5Z04qWh2E — Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) November 1, 2024

The energy in #SinghamAgain is unmatched, bringing thrill and action in every scene! #SinghamAgainReview pic.twitter.com/R2guDFtOyl — ?????? AHIR (@HITESH_071845) November 1, 2024

One user wrote, "Done watching the first half of #SinghamAgain .... the 20 minutes of the movie at the beginning of the movie was ordinary but with the entry of #ArjunKapoor the entire dynamic of the movie has changed ...after that, the movie has become interesting. maza aaya #SinghamAgainReview".

Singham Again is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty, with a screenplay crafted by Yunus Sajawal, Abhijeet Khuman, Kshitij Patwardhan, Sandeep Saket, Anusha Nandkumar, and Rohit Shetty.