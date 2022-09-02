With the elimination of two terrorists on the last day of August, security forces have, so far, killed as many as 140 terrorists in Kashmir Valley. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar said that 140 terrorists including 36 foreigners were killed so far in Kashmir this year.

All foreigners killed are believed to be Pakistani who were operating in different parts of the Valley.

"We have succeeded in killing 140 terrorists including 36 foreigners during the first eight months of the 2022 year," he said.

Despite some incidents of selective killings, joint teams of security forces have achieved tremendous success in eliminating terrorists in clean sweep operations without any collateral damage to the forces.

Anti-terror operations to be intensified

As the security forces have gained upper hand in anti-terror operations, it has been decided that an ongoing campaign to eliminate all active terrorists would be further intensified to mount more pressure on terrorists.

Sources said that terrorists active in Kashmir are facing a shortage of arms so security forces are working on different lines to eliminate all active terrorists.

"On the one hand, intelligence agencies are working to snap funding channels of terror groups, on the other hand, security forces have been intensified to check smuggling of arms at any cost", sources said.

ADGP has once again urged parents and elders of active terrorists to convince their wards to shun this reckless path of violence and join the mainstream to live a peaceful life with their families.

Top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad killed

Meanwhile, reports said that one of the two terrorists killed on August 31 evening, was a top commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit.

Op Bomai, #Sopore.



Jt op was launched on 31 Aug 2022.

Area cordoned & contact established.

Firefight ensued & 02 terrorists eliminated.

02xAK Rifles & other war like stores recovered.

"Two terrorists including top north Kashmir Jaish commander were killed in a joint operation conducted by the security forces in Bomai village of Sopore tehsil, in Baramulla district of North Kashmir late on late August 31 night", Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said.

The slain terrorists were identified as Jaish cadres, Mohammad Rafiq Lone (resident of Sopore and North Kashmir commander), and Kaiser Ashraf (resident of Pulwama). Weapons and other war-like stores were recovered.

According to police records, Rafiq Lone was a dreaded terrorist. He was earlier arrested twice by the forces and was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) twice. After releasing from jail, he again joined the terror ranks. He along with another killed terrorist was planning to attack civilians in the Sopore area.