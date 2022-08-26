A day after foiling a major infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) the Army on Friday shared a video of Pakistani terrorists who were trying to infiltrate this side of the border from the Uri sector of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday morning.

Three terrorists who were trying to sneak into the area were eliminated during an operation launched by 2-Para, 8 RR of the Army, and Baramulla Police.

According to the Army, "These terrorists were detected by electronic surveillance gadgets after specific intelligence inputs were received. Three terrorists were eliminated by alert Army troops".

The use of electronic surveillance and intelligence-based operations continue to be the mainstay of operations against Pakistan-sponsored terror in J&K.

"The operation was launched based on specific intelligence from Army Intelligence agencies and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Consequently, multiple ambushes were laid to trap the infiltrators. Intensive electronic surveillance of the suspected area led to the detection of the attempt at 7 am on 25th August ", a Srinagar-based defence spokesperson said.

"Terrorists were hoping to use the cover of thick undergrowth, foliage, and continuous rain and low clouds to infiltrate. The contact with terrorists was established at about 08.45 AM on 25 August 22 in the forward areas Indian side of the LoC, leading to a heavy exchange of fire in which the terrorists were killed. A detailed search of the area was concluded at 2 PM", he said.

War-like stores recovered from killed terrorists

The defense spokesperson said that the Army recovered the terrorists' bodies after a search of the area along with a large quantity of war-like stores including two AK rifles, one Chinese M-16 rifle, and other ammunition.

It appears that the killed terrorists were on a suicide mission to repeat another Uri in some areas of Kashmir Valley.

This is the fourth infiltration bid foiled by the Army in the last three days at the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Indian Army's successful operation has not only led to the elimination of three Pakistani terrorists but also has resulted in thwarting Pakistan's nefarious design and intent to disrupt peace, prosperity, and normalcy in J&K", he said.