Busting terrorists' hideout, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday recovered 1,470 rounds of AK rifles in North Kashmir's Baramulla district.

A senior police officer said that on a tip-off, a joint team of Baramulla Police along with the Army's 52 RR launched a search operation. During searches, 1470 rounds of AK rifles were recovered by the Joint team at the Bandi Bala area of Baramulla.

A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has been takeup.

The recovery of over 1400 rounds of AK rifles has raised many eyebrows because such a huge quantity of ammunition was kept in an isolated place in Baramulla. It is believed that these rounds were meant for terrorists who have been using AK rifles in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

Terrorist arrested with arms in Anantnag

Meanwhile, police foiled another attempt at selective killing by arresting a terrorist with a pistol and other ammunition from South Kashmir's Anantnag district.

According to police, on a specific input about the movement of a terrorist, Anantnag Police along with the Army laid a joint Naka at the Hutmara-Sandoz crossing.

"One suspected individual who was moving towards Naka, ran in the opposite direction after he was asked to stop", police said.

"Forces assessed the situation and displayed extreme restraint. The security forces chased and overpowered the suspect, preventing him from opening fire, and thus apprehended him," police said.

One pistol, magazine, and six live rounds were recovered from the possession of the arrested terrorist who has assigned the task of targeted killings.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Faisal Ah Wagay of Hassan Abad, Hutmara. In this regard, a case under FIR No 78/2022 U/S 7/25 Arms Act 16,18,39 UAPA has been registered in Police Station Mattan and further investigation is going on.

