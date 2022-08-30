In a big success, security forces eliminated three terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfits in an encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

The killed terrorists have been identified as Danish Khursheed Bhat, Tanveer Wani, and Towseef Bhat, all locals.

According to police, the killed terrorists were involved in several terror incidents including targeted killings in different parts of Kashmir.

Joint search operation started after getting input about the presence of terrorists

According to police, acting on specific information generated by Shopian Police regarding the presence of terrorists in the village Hushangpora Nagbal area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, the Army, and CRPF in the area.

"During the search operation, as the joint search party approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter," police said.

In the ensuing encounter, three local terrorists of LeT were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter.

All the killed terrorists were categorized and involved in several criminal cases including attacks on police and security forces and civilian atrocities.

One of the killed terrorists was responsible for luring youth to join terror groups.

According to police, one of the killed terrorists, Danish Khursheed Bhat son of Khursheed Ahmad Bhat resident of Ladi Imamsahib, was involved in motivating gullible youth to join terror ranks.

As a motivator, he lured several youths to pick up guns. "The slain Danish Khursheed Bhat and Tanveer Ahmad Wani who were active since August 2021, were trying to revive terrorism by recruiting and motivating the gullible youth to join militancy. Moreover, the killed terrorist Danish Khursheed had earlier escaped from several encounters," police said.