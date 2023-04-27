Vivek Agnihotri's film might have grabbed seven nomination spots in the Filmfare Awards but the filmmaker has refused it. Vivek took to Twitter to announce that he wouldn't be a part of any "anti cinema" awards. He went on to even call it "unethical".

Vivek's tweet

"ANNOUNCEMENT: FILMFARE AWARDS I learnt from media that #TheKashmirFiles is nominated in 7 categories for the 68th Filmfare Awards. But I politely refuse to be part of these unethical and anti-cinema awards," the Vaccine War director tweeted.

"According to Filmfare, other than the stars, nobody has a face. Nobody matters. That's why, in the sycophant and unethical world of Filmfare, Master Directors like Sanjay Bhansali or Sooraj Barjatya have no faces. Sanjay Bhansali looks like Alia Bhatt, Sooraj like Mr. Bachchan and Annes Bazmi like Karthik Aryan. It's not that a filmmaker's dignity comes from Filmfare Awards but this humiliating system must end," he went on to add.

A parallel world of Hindi cinema

Vivek said that his move is a protest and dissent against the sycophant system of Bollywood. He also said that he will not be a part of any award show where the film's crew and technicians are treated as the slaves of the stars. He also said that he is not the only one as a parallel world of Hindi cinema is also emerging.