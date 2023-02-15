https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/770659/vivek-agnihotri-responds-akshay-kumars-sabotage-remark-over-kashmir-files-success.jpg IBTimes IN

Days after condemning the Besharam Rang song, Vivek Agnihotri has now praised the film's success. Not just that, he has also heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan and the way he lifted the film on his shoulders. The Kashmir Files director also slammed those calling for boycott of the film. He also blamed the media channels for adding fuel to the fire of boycott calls.

What Vivek has to say now

"Pathaan worked purely because of the charisma and fan following of Shah Rukh, the way he marketed it and the way he took it on his shoulders that 'it is my film and I am responsible for it', which is pretty good," Vivek Agnihotri said in The Carvaka Podcast.

The Vaccine War director went on to add, "I also think that some credit should also go to people who were making stupid statements against the film and people who were unnecessarily protesting and asking for boycott. These are different people from regular 'boycott Bollywood gang'."

Condemning boycott gang

Agnihotri went on to add that there has been a new section of people who want to say boycott Bollywood for everything.

"There were some violent factors who were saying we will burn this and burn that and that, I think, also contributed to this. And of course, our media channels," he concluded.

All of this comes after Vivek had earlier shared a video that criticised Besharam Rang song. "WARNING... video against Bollywood. Don't watch it if you are a 'secular'," he had tweeted.