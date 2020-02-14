Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan, who was jailed for his alleged role in the deaths of over 60 kids due to an oxygen shortage at BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh, has been booked under the National Security Act (NSA) over his alleged anti-CAA speech at Aligarh Muslim University on December 12, 2019.

UP slapped NSA on Kafeel Khan today even as the Gorakhpur paediatrician waited to be released from jail despite being granted bail earlier in connection with his alleged inflammatory speech at the AMU during a protest against the Citizenship Act.

Issuing a statement, Khan's brother Adeel Ahmed Khan said that despite being granted bail Mathura jail authorities had not honoured the court's order.

Khan arrested by UP STF in Mumbai

Khan was arrested by the UP Special Task Force from Mumbai on January 29 where he was scheduled to participate at the Mumbai protests against CAA. A case was filed against Khan at the Civil Lines police station for promoting enmity among religions.

"Officials of the UP Special Task Force arrested Dr Kafeel Khan in a case which was registered at Civil Lines Police Station under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) of IPC. Our police team helped our UP counterparts on their request," a Mumbai Police official told news agency PTI.

Shaheen Bagh-like protest in Mumbai

In the same mould as Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, women protesters have started an indefinite stir against the CAA at Mumbai Bagh, with the agitation entering the third day on Wednesday (January 29).

Paediatrician Khan made headlines after the death of 60 kids in Gorakhpur in August 2017 due to disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills. He was removed from his post at the state-run BRD hospital after 40 kids died in two days. Khan was the nodal officer of the 100-bed AES ward at the state-run hospital and was removed following the deaths on August 10 and 11. He was arrested later.