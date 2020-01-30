Dr Kafeel Khan, who was jailed for his alleged role in the deaths of over 60 kids due to an oxygen shortage at BRD Medical College in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, has been arrested on Wednesday in Mumbai by the Uttar Pradesh Police.

An FIR was registered against Khan under section 153-A (Promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion) of IPC on December 13 for making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) during a protest against the Citizenship Act last month.

Khan was scheduled to be at the Mumbai Bagh protests on Thursday. He was nabbed with assistance from Mumbai Police at the airport when he arrived in the city to attend anti-CAA protests. "Officials of the UP Special Task Force arrested Dr Kafeel Khan in a case which was registered at Civil Lines Police Station under section 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) of IPC. Our police team helped our UP counterparts on their request," a Mumbai Police official told news agency PTI.

Shaheen Bagh-like protest in Mumbai

In the same mould as Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, women protesters have started an indefinite stir against the CAA at Mumbai Bagh, with the agitation entering the third day on Wednesday (January 29).

Paediatrician Khan made headlines after the death of 60 kids in Gorakhpur in August 2017 due to disruption in oxygen supply over unpaid bills. He was removed from his post at the state-run BRD hospital after 40 kids died in two days. Khan was the nodal officer of the 100-bed AES ward at the state-run hospital and was removed following the deaths on August 10 and 11. He was arrested later.

