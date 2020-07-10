Asaduddin Owaisi is facing backlash for welcoming Telangana CM KCR aka K Chandrasekhar Rao's decision to build a new temple and Mosque at the new secretariat complex. Muslims questioned his hypocrisy over his dual stand.

Days after the demolition work began, K Chandrasekhar Rao has issued a statement to the media. "The government has begun to construct a new Secretariat Building Complex by demolishing the old buildings. I came to know that, while demolishing the multistoried old buildings, the temple and mosque adjacent to the old buildings were damaged due to fall of the debris on them," read KCR's statement.

KCR expressed his regret over demolishing the temple and mosque at the old Secretariat Building and also assured to build a new temple and mosque at the government's cost. "We will construct a temple and mosque in the Secretariat premises in a more spacious way even if it means spending of crores of rupees. We will construct the temple and mosque at the government cost and hand them over to the people concerned," added KCR.

Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted the complete statement of KCR and wrote, "Received the following statement regarding the places of worship in the recently demolished Secretariat complex: Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed his regret & pain over some inconvenience caused to the temple and Mosque in the Secretariat premises due to the demolition works taking place there."

The AIMIM chief said that United Muslim Forum would issue a detailed statement before he welcomed KCR's decision. Asaduddin Owaisi added, "Detailed statement will be issued by United Muslim Forum very soon. I welcome the statement issued by @TelanganaCMO expressing government regret on the demolition of Masjids and Temples during the demolition of the Secretariat buildings."

Asaduddin's firm stand on Babri Masjid issue

Asaduddin Owaisi is known for his fight against the demolition of Babri Masjid and building Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. "Once a Masjid is built, till eternity that will remain a Masjid. People who compromise on this issue will be answerable to Almighty Allah," the AIMIM President had told in an interview in August 2019.

But many Muslims were upset with Asaduddin Owaisi after he failed to save Masjid-e-Ek-Khana in Amberpet, which was demolished by the GHMC in May 2019. Now, they are furious to see him welcoming the decision of KCR. They feel that he has double standards and stooping down before the CM for some reason. A few even feel that he might be taking some favour to support the CM.

Netizens' reactions

Mirza mahboob baig @mirza_mahboob

U welcome kcr statement and u r unhappy with SC on babri masjid.wah wah majlis

Lokesh Alluri @AlluriLokesh

Did not expect this level of GulamGiri from you. If it is someone else you would have out right condemned the act. Rise your voice not just against this barbaric act of him but also on the current situation of the state.

Sami @mdabdulsami11

I know u will never criticize this govt. Raise your voice on amberpet masjid and judicial power to wakf board @aimim_national @KTRTRS @AIMPLB_Official @4tvhyd @revanth_anumula @amjedmbt

Mohammad Imran @RealImranEE

This govt is playing with muslims sentiment behind the curtain of secularism, it's became a habit of demolish a religious place and again to cover it , than starts regretting as a innocent person like it's happens in his absence.stop playing and start taking action on them.

abdul ahad @AbdulAhad4only1

This is shameful with no excuse what about amberpet masjid we still remember This is the 2nd masjid that is destroyed

Nj @Nj02192336

Yes you welcome anything Of CM. Kyu ki ap ke mu me gulab jamun hai na....kitney hai ki wo jamun?

Mohammed Muqsith @MMuqsith

Jaisa nachaye waisa nachrain... During babri case your words was "Ek baar jahan masjid bangayi wahan koi dusiri chiz nahi ban sakti.. Majid cant b relocated as its Allah home". Pura surrender hogaye

Dr. Y.Shrikanth @shrikanth5262

What if you shake a hand with CONGRESS..?? You had a hand in glove with when they were in power..?? Oppurtunism doesn't deserve accolades.

Mohammed Azharuddin @azzy46

I donot understand one thing sir why are you feeling so helpless and cowardice in raising voice against the govt in state??Why this blind love for the kcr?

syed suhaib @enzorolls177

Tum sirf ye hi bolo... musalamano ke liye kaam kab karte saab??

Tariq Alp @TariqKh88434648

Government should have been proactive .. it is not appropriate to weep and regret after causing irreparable loss and disrespect of holy places of worship

