Arjun Kapoor's younger sister Anshula Kapoor made her relationship with screenwriter Rohan Thakkar official on Instagram. She shared a stunning picture from the Maldives and wrote, "366" against a beautiful sunset.

Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and many others were really happy and dropped heart emojis. The first image of Anshula and Rohan was shared in October last year. The two even visited the Harry Potter Studio Tour in London.

Did Anshula confirm her relationship with Rohan?

Speaking about her dating rumors in the past, Anshula neither denied nor confirm the same. She told Hindustan Times. "I wish to politely decline to comment on it or talk about it with the media. Thank youfor respecting my wish."

Anshula Kapoor on Body Image

Anshula, a few days back wrote about her struggle with body image. She said:

Over the years, I've endlessly told myself that bodysuits aren't flattering for my body shape. I've stopped myself from wearing them more times than I can count.

But I had a realization earlier this year. There's a lot of hidden joy in being able to try everything I never let myself explore before, at least once. I want to experience that thrill.

Am I owning it? Who cares!!

Am I having fun? Oh 100% yes!

Still learning and trying not to let my stretch marks, cellulite, tummy rolls etc get the best of me & my insecurities.

This is me just letting my curls loose, having the best time with the team I trust most, and loving every minute of it.

Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are producer Boney Kapoor's kids from his first marriage to Mona Kapoor. Boney Kapoor later married the late actress Sridevi in 1996 and had two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi.

On the occasion of her mother Mona Kapoor's death anniversary, Anshula wrote, "11 years since I've felt your hug, since we've seen your smile, since I've held your hand. Every year when this day comes around, and we finish another year here without you it feels like the hole in my heart gets even larger. Can you feel me missing you? Because I miss you every day. Love you to infinity and beyond."