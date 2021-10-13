What was that sound? A mysterious boom sound was heard in different parts of South Bengaluru on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. The massive blast like sound has left people perplexed.

Several residents of JP Nagar in Bengaluru complained that they heard a loud 'thud' sound in the afternoon, that had shaken the window panes and was similar to the one they heard in May last year and July this year.

Many residents said that they heard a loud 'thud' and a 'boom' sound, especially in JP Nagar, Jayanagar, ISRO layout, and some parts of South Bengaluru.

Some residents said that their windows rattled due to the impact of the sound. While there is no authentic clarification so far, the sound could be the result of a 'sonic boom' from a fighter jet flying over the city, which was heard a few hours ago in the morning.

Usually, a sonic boom is the result of fast movement of aircraft, usually jet aircraft engine's sound which is faster than the speed of sound. It's a scientific phenomenon when shock waves are created in the atmosphere when an object moves faster than the speed of sound.

Usually, a sonic boom is the result of fast movement of aircraft, usually jet aircraft engine's sound which is faster than the speed of sound. It's a scientific phenomenon when shock waves are created in the atmosphere when an object moves faster than the speed of sound.

Sound travels at 343 metres per second. sounds are heard in Bengaluru where the Air Force training jets often fly in the air. The sound produced is usually thunderous making people feel tremors, their window panes rattled.

The sound of a sonic boom can be heard and felt by an observer even when the aircraft is flying as far away as 65 to 80 kilometres away from the city, according to the Air Force.