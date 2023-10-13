It was Uri that had brought Vicky Kaushal on the commercial map, and now it is Sam Bahadur that proves why he deserves the respect and love he gets. After much anticipation, the teaser of Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur is finally out. And Vicky Kaushal as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw seems to have outdone himself. Fatima Sana Shaikh will also be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the film.

The stellar starcast

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as his wife Silloo Manekshaw. Neeraj Kabi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub will also be seen in pivotal roles. As soon as the teaser dropped online, social media was filled with comments and excitement for this one. Anil Kapoor also commented on the teaser and wrote, "All awards are locked in..."

Bollywood celebs bowled over

Varun Dhawan commented, "Superb Vicky." Vicky's father, Sham Kaushal also commented and wrote, "Simply brilliant. Salute to the whole team. Love u & proud of u Puttar. Jor di jhappi. Rab Rakha." Farhan Akhtar, Homi Adajania, Alia Bhatt, Amit Tandon and many more celebs praised the film's teaser.

"That line... Soldier ki duty hai apne desh ke liye dushman ki jaan lena Literally got goosebumps. Best Wishes to our Hrithikian Vicky Kaushal #SamBahadurTeaser #VickyKaushal," wrote a user. "Another National award for Katrina Kaif's husband," another user wrote. "Thats why you are the best actor of this era. We live the Vicky's Era Only you could have done justice to Sam Manekshaw's biopic," one more comment read.