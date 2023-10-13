The year 2023 started with a bang with Shah Rukh Khan making a comeback after four years of hiatus with Pathaan that was released in January 2023. And now it seems the year will also end on a good note. December 2023 will see a slew of films released right from the first day of the month.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Vicky Kaushal's film Sam Bahadur will clash at the box office as both films will be released on December 1, 2023.

At the teaser launch of Sam Bahadur, Vicky Kaushal spoke about the clash and said that on Friday, they would eventually hand over their films to the audience.

On clashing with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

"Like Ronnie (Screwvala) pointed out, in today's time, we, as an industry, should give the option of multiple films on the same day to the audience. That's how we will flourish as an industry. We have those many weeks in a year, but as an industry, we cannot limit ourselves to making those many films in a year. We will have to make multiple films, and we will have multiple releases on the same day. We have to build an atmosphere with multiple films that can work on the same day. We have the strength in the audience; we have the strength at the exhibitor level, so why not? I think we kind of also need to push the envelope now," said Vicky.

He further added, "So, I am as excited for Animal as anybody else, as long as it is great for the audience. We work for them."

Vicky on box-office clash with wife

Vicky on Katrina's film releasing in the same month as his. Doting husband and actor said, "I am excited about her film and she is excited about my film, she has not got just one film after my film, she has one film two weeks before my film also. So, I am sandwiched between her films and that's a great spot to be in."

Take a look at Vicky's Sam Bahadur teaser

Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3 opposite Salman Khan will be released during Diwali 2023. She also has Merry Christmas releasing on December 8, 2023, which is a week after Vicky Kaushl's film.