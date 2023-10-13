Bollywood's very own fashionista Sonam Kapoor never fails to grab headlines. The actor is often seen making head-turning appearances at fashion events, at airports. Her social media feed is filled with pictures from her latest photoshoot. After embracing motherhood in 2022, the actor is giving time to her son and also looking at acting assignments and doing brand collaborations.

The actor is often roasted or trolled by netizens on social media. Be it for her accent, sartorial choices or her statements. Netizens at times become ruthless and troll the actors for anything and everything.

However, this time, the matter intensified as Sonam Kapoor's husband, Anand Ahuja sent a legal notice to a YouTuber for defaming his wife.

Anand Ahuja sends legal notice to a content creator for roasting his wife, Sonam Kapoor

A content creator named Raginyy shared a video on her YouTube channel, featuring Sonam Kapoor. In the video, Raginyy was seen roasting the Sonam for her media statements. The content creator praised Sonam for her acting skills but she mentioned that Sonam is mocked for her answers.

As soon as the video went viral, Anand Ahuja's legal team sued the girl for defamation.

Raginyy shared the screenshot of the legal notice on her social media.

The content creator, Raginyy, shared her ordeal on her social media and shared she belongs to a simple family.

Netizens have come out in support of the content creator.

A user wrote, "Sonam Kapoor has worst roast videos all over YouTube and she only sues this girl??"

Another wrote, "She made comments about memes/reels that already made fun of Sonam..so it doesn't make sense why is Sonam mad at her. Sonam should be mad at people who made those memes/reels.."

Raginayy shares her ordeal on her Instagram stories

The video had only 6k views and now after the news of Anand Ahuja sending legal notice to a content creator went viral. The views have shot up to 25k views, and most of the netizens are in disbelief that there are social media abuses on Sonam, netizens troll her every day but they chose a simple YouTuber to send a case.