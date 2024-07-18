Security forces foiled another infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir by eliminating two terrorists who were trying to sneak into this side of the border.

Today's was the third infiltration attempt foiled by the security forces on the LoC in north Kashmir.

Reports said that two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the LoC in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday.

Combing and search operations were going in the area wherein the security forces have foiled the infiltration attempt.

During the last one month alert forces have foiled three back-to-back infiltration attempts by the terrorists along the LoC in north Kashmir's Baramulla and Kupwara districts.

On July 15 the Army foiled one more infiltration attempt on the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara district by killing three terrorists who were trying to sneak into this side of the border.

Pakistan-based terror mentors have intensified infiltration attempts on the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) during the last couple of months.

On June 22, security forces on Saturday eliminated two terrorists in the Uri sector of the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Search operations going on in the Doda district after repeated terror attacks

Massive search operations are going on in the Doda district where terrorists against fired at security forces. Two army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in a remote forest village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday.

The gunfight, which lasted more than an hour, occurred at Jaddan Bata village in Kastigarh when terrorists opened fire on a temporary security camp set up in a government school for ongoing search operations.

In Doda, a massive search operation is underway following the killing of four army personnel, including a captain, in Dessa forests during the night between Monday and Tuesday. Security forces are determined to eliminate the terrorists and restore peace in the area, officials said.

"All security forces on the ground are engaged in a well-coordinated operation against terrorists with whom we had contact yesterday and today as well. The operation is ongoing, and we will achieve success soon," Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar, Ramban range, Shridhar Patil, told reporters in Kastigarh. However, he refused to share more details due to the ongoing nature of the operation.

Officials reported that two army personnel were injured when the terrorists attacked the forces camping inside the school building before fleeing into the dense forest. Heavy rains and dense fog have added to the challenge as security forces continue their manhunt for the fleeing terrorists, who are believed to be the same group responsible for killing the four army personnel.