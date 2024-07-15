The Army foiled one more infiltration attempt on the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara district by killing three terrorists who were trying to sneak into this side of the border.

During the last three weeks, this was the second infiltration attempt that was foiled by the security forces on the LoC in north Kashmir.

Reports said that on late Sunday evening, soldiers observed some movement on the LoC in the Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

When the infiltrators were asked to surrender, they resorted to indiscriminate firing on the security forces During the firefight, three terrorists were killed and arms and ammunition were recovered from the spot. The identities of the slain terrorists are being ascertained, reports said.

Combing and search operations were going on in the area till the filing of this report.

Earlier infiltration attempt foiled in north Kashmir's Uri sector

Pakistan-based terror mentors have intensified infiltration attempts on the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) during the last couple of months.

On June 22, security forces on Saturday eliminated two terrorists in the Uri sector of the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, Army personnel noticed suspicious movement along the LoC in the Gohallan area of north Kashmir's Uri sector.

On being challenged, the terrorists opened fire, inviting retaliation by the Army. Two terrorists were killed in the encounter.

Infiltration attempts have been increased on the LoC and IB after the successful conduct of the Parliamentary elections in Jammu and Kashmir in general and Kashmir Valley in particular.

On June 12, two terrorists managed to infiltrate from IB in the Hiranagar sector of the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir. After managing to sneak into this side of the border, the terrorists made an abortive attempt to take some villagers hostage but the brave inhabitants of Saida Sohail village of Hiranagar foiled their nefarious designs.

In a fifteen-hour-long encounter both the terrorists were eliminated by the security forces.

Seach operations launched in three districts of Jammu

After getting some input about the movement of suspects, security forces launched search operations in the Jammu, Doda, and Reasi districts of Jammu province.

A joint operation by police and CRPF personnel was carried out at Lower Gharota, Thathi, and adjoining areas in the Akhnoor sector of Jammu early on Monday after a villager reported suspicious movement of three persons in combat attire.

Reports said that locals observed the suspicious movement of two suspects and they informed the police immediately. The joint forces swiftly cordoned off the area and started a search operation. It is believed, that both the suspects were armed, sources added. The suspects were seen by the locals close to the army installation. The area has been put on high alert.

A combing and search operation was also launched in the Koti forest area of the Doda district following inputs about the presence of some suspects. The operation was jointly launched by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army in the area.

Reports said that security forces also conducted searches at Rumbal Nallah Kothian, Pouni, Dera Babbar, Kundle, and Kanjli area of Reasi district on Monday morning.