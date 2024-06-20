After the huge success of Veera Simha Reddy, director Gopichand Malineni had planned a project with Ravi Teja. Unfortunately, this project was put on hold for several reasons. However, Gopichand Malineni is back in the spotlight with an exciting new announcement about his next film. He is teaming up with Bollywood actor Sunny Deol for what is being called the biggest action film in the country, tentatively titled SDGM.

The announcement was made by the production house Mythri Movie Makers on June 20. They shared the news on social media, along with an announcement poster. They also mentioned that shooting for the film would begin soon. Sunny Deol, fresh off the massive success of Gadar 2, shared the announcement on his Instagram page. He captioned the post with enthusiasm calling SDGM the biggest action film in the country and hinting at a mass feast for the audience.

The film is set to be a collaborative effort between Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory with music composed by S. Thaman. Cinematographer Rishi Punjabi and art director Avinash Kolla are also part of the technical team.

Sunny Deol's previous film, Gadar 2, was one of the highest-grossing films in India, earning over Rs 690 crore worldwide. The film was widely praised by critics and audiences alike. Currently, Sunny Deol is busy filming Lahore 1947, directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. This film is produced by Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's production companies and features Preity Zinta in a significant role. Additionally, Sunny Deol has another major project, Border 2, which is scheduled to be released in 2026.

Gopichand Malineni has directed several successful Telugu films, including Bodyguard, Balupu, Krack and Veera Simha Reddy. At present, he is working on another film with Ravi Teja. This new project with Sunny Deol marks a significant collaboration between the South Indian film industry and Bollywood promising to deliver a high-octane action experience to the audience.

The partnership between Gopichand Malineni and Sunny Deol is creating a lot of buzz, as both have a strong track record in delivering hit films. The announcement of SDGM has generated a lot of excitement among fans and the film industry alike. With its powerhouse team and promising premise, SDGM is anticipated to be a major blockbuster.