In exciting news, Mythri Movie Makers, a famous Telugu film production company, has teamed up with Bollywood star Sunny Deol for their new movie. Sunny Deol is getting a big paycheck, and this collaboration is happening after the success of his recent blockbuster, 'Gadar 2'. The movie aims to reach audiences all across India, and it will be directed by the talented Gopichand Mallineni, known for his hit Telugu films. Let's dive into the details of this unique Bollywood-Tollywood collaboration!

Mythri Movie Makers has reportedly signed Bollywood star Sunny Deol for their upcoming film, offering him a substantial remuneration of Rs 35 to 40 crores, marking the highest pay he has received to date. The decision to cast Sunny Deol comes on the heels of his recent blockbuster 'Gadar 2,' which significantly boosted his market value.

Bollywood actors, aware of the financial strength of Telugu producers, often negotiate handsome paychecks. Sunny Deol, following this trend, is set to receive a substantial sum for his role in the Mythri Movie Makers' film. The production house had previously faced budget constraints, leading them to put a film with Ravi Teja on hold, as it exceeded Rs 130 crores. Despite attempts to reduce costs, they eventually opted to explore opportunities in Bollywood due to the script's pan-India appeal.

Director Gopichand Mallineni, renowned for his successful Telugu films like 'Don Seenu,' 'Balupu,' 'Krack,' and 'Veera Simha Reddy,' is set to make his Bollywood debut with this project. With a track record of delivering star-studded commercial hits, Gopichand sees this as an opportunity to showcase his directorial skills to a wider audience across India. The film is expected to be shot over 150 days, contributing to the overall production cost.

All in all, the combination of a seasoned Bollywood actor and a successful Telugu director suggests a promising venture for both the production house and the filmmakers involved.