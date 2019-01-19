Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seem to be doing so well at the parenting game that the young couple is already planning baby number 2. Kylie, 21 and Travis, 26 are keen to give baby Stormi a sibling.

According to People Magazine, a source had revealed that "They want another baby." Kylie is quite clear that she wants a big family and boyfriend Travis has the means to make his ladylove's wish come true. "Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so that he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later," continued the source.

Kylie Jenner, in fact, is actually planning "at least" two more kids with Scott, reports HollywoodLife quoting an inside source to the couple. Jenner thinks of Scott to be an amazing father and so, "Kylie definitely wants more kids," said the insider. "Stormi—the couple's first child—is so perfect in every single way, and Travis is such an amazing partner and dad, that she would love to have at least another two. Kylie is in no hurry to get pregnant right now though. Despite Travis being more than happy to add to the family tomorrow, he's never felt happier or more content in his life than he does now with Kylie and Stormi in his world."

In a previous Snapchat Q&A with BFF Jordyn Woods, Kylie had revealed that she wants to expand her family.

"Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby but, 'When?' is the question and I'm definitely not ready right this second," she said. "And I don't know when I will be, but yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."

"Have I thought of baby names for my next baby? I have, but I haven't found anything that I 'love' love," she continued. "But I definitely want another girl, hopefully, and I want her to have a really feminine name."

Kylie also spoke about her adorable baby girl, Stormi who turns 1 in two weeks. "I think that her personality is just like Kendall Jenner and her dad," she said. "She is just like her dad, but she does look like me, so. She is obsessed with her dad, though. They have this crazy connection and she's definitely a daddy's girl. It's cute to watch. When dad's around, [it's like] I'm not even there."