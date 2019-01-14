Kylie Jenner is allegedly obsessed about losing weight. The make-up kit mogul, who gave birth to her first child, Stormi Webster, in February 2018, is apparently willing to take drastic steps to achieve the perfect body.

According to InTouch Weekly, Kylie is extremely unhappy with her post-baby body. A supposed source said: "Kylie's become totally fixated on having the perfect figure. She pinches her stomach and thighs and complains she's fat."

"She's practically starving herself. She'll do anything it takes to lose more weight, even if it means risking her health," the insider added. "Kylie wants to be the Kardashian with the best bod."

However, Kylie's boyfriend, Travis Scott, is reportedly unhappy with her diet and has asked her to put on some weight. The source went on: "He's begging her to gain some weight."

The 26-year-old rapper apparently hates going out to eat with Kylie as she "just picks at lettuce. He can't stand that she gets up in the middle of the night to exercise."

Adding on, Kris Jenner is also worried for her daughter. The insider told the publication: "Kris has always motivated her kids to be in shape, but she's concerned about Kylie. She won't listen to anyone. She's determined to lose weight her way."

In October last year, Kylie discussed about her post-baby body insecurities to Kim Kardashian West, during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"Nothing in my closet fits me," she tells the mother-of-three, while cleaning out her closet. "I'm getting rid of stuff that I just feel like is never going to fit me. I know I'm not going to fit into a [size] 25 jean ever again."

"I'm just feeling a little insecure," she admitted. "I feel like my hips have just spread. My favorite jeans, they're never going to fit me again. I feel like some people don't get it. Some people are just body-shamers."

The 38-year-old reality star shared some words for encouragement to her baby sister.

"I will tell you this — just wear two pairs of shape-wear and get out of the house," Kim said. "I know it's like, really early and Stormi is so little but you just have to roll with it. You just have to be confident, get some things that make you feel good about yourself and find your balance."

"Honestly, you do inspire me a lot," Kylie said. "If Kim can do it, I can do it."