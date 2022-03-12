Continuing selective attacks on Panchayat members, a terrorist on Saturday fired upon a Sarpanch in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. The Sarpanch, however, escaped unhurt as a bullet fired by the terrorist, from a pistol, missed the target.

This is the fourth attack on elected Panchayat members in the Kashmir Valley during the last 11 days.

Reports said that a terrorist fired upon a Sarpanch in presence of some of the officers from the Rural Development Department in South Kashmir's Pulwama district. The bullet fired by the terrorist from a pistol missed the target and Sarpanch escaped unhurt.

The incident occurred in the Aarihal area of Pulwama district when Rural Development Department officers and the Sarpanch were inspecting the construction work being executed by the Sarpanch.

Quoting eye-witnesses, a Kashmir-based news agency reported that Sarpanch Ghulam Nabi Kumar of Panchayat Halqa Aarihal-B was busy showing the progress of construction work when a terrorist appeared from a distance and fired from his pistol. Fortunately, the bullet missed the target and the Sarpanch escaped unhurt.

The fourth attack on elected Panchayat members during the last 11 days

On Friday a Sarpanch in South Kashmir's Kulgam district was shot dead by terrorists. Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir was shot from point-blank range at his native village, Adoora. He sustained multiple bullet wounds and was rushed to the nearby district hospital but succumbed before reaching there.

On March 9, terrorists had gunned down PDP sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat at his residence on the outskirts of Srinagar.

Earlier on March 2, a panch, Mohammad Yaqoob Dar, was shot dead by terrorists at Kulpora in Kulgam district.

Panchayat body demands NIA probe into killings

Expressing anguish over killings of Panchayat members after repeated intervals, the All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Conference (AJKPC) has demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA)

Anil Sharma, president of the AJKPC pointed out that that during the period between 2011 to 2022, Jammu and Kashmir have lost over two dozen Panchayat members including Panches, Sarpanches, and Block Development Chairpersons due to terrorist attacks on them and it is unfortunate that till date, not even a single terrorist responsible for these killings have been arrested or neutralized.

The AJKPC president said the family members of elected Panchayat members are worried over these killings and even compelling the elected members to resign from the post fearing risk to their lives so far AJKPC has been successful in convincing them to trust the security apparatus and administration but the government has to show sincerity and maturing in this sensitive issue.

"We urge the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and Union Home secretary to order NIA probe in all the killings of PRI members right from 2011 to 2022 and bring the culprits before the law", he said and also demanded immediate release of ex-gratia amount of Rs 25 lac for the family of every deceased Panchayat members and also one government job for the next kin of his family.

Sarpanchs, Panchs are soft targets of terrorists: IGP

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar on Saturday said that Sarpanchs and Panchs are soft targets of the terrorists as 90 percent of them are without security.

Interacting with media persons, Panchayat members, who are facing threats, have been provided safe accommodations in Srinagar.