Four terrorists have been eliminated so far while one was captured alive in the ongoing five gun-battles in Kashmir Valley. These gun battles started on Friday evening after security forces launched operations against terror outfits.

After back-to-back killings of two Sarpanches during the last 48 hours, security forces launched a massive offensive against terrorists in different parts of Kashmir Valley. Anti-terror operations have been launched in South, North, and Central Kashmir to eliminate terrorists active in these areas.

Four terrorists, including a Pakistani national who was a self-styled commander of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist outfit, have been killed by forces in these operations.

"Pakistani terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter is identified as Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) commander Kamaal Bhai alias Jatt. He was active since 2018 in the Pulwama-Shopian area and was involved in several terror crimes and civilian atrocities," Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar informed.

Broken back to JeM in South Kashmir: IGP

IGP Kashmir said that killing two dreaded terrorists of JeM including one Pakistan was a big success for security forces in South Kashmir.

"We had launched joint operations at four to five locations on Friday night. So far two terrorists of JeM including one Pakistani killed in Pulwama, one terrorist of LeT killed each in Ganderbal and Handwara areas. Encounters over in Handwara and Pulwama. Also arrested one terrorist alive" the IGP Kashmir said.

He, however, added that security forces have broken the back to JeM in South Kashmir by eliminating dreaded terrorists.

In Pulwama, the encounter took place in Cheweakalan village in which two JeM terrorists were killed so far while another terrorist was killed in a gunfight at Rajwar area of Handwara area of Kupwara. The fourth terrorist was killed in the Ganderbal encounter.

Earlier Pakistani terrorist killed in Srinagar

A Pakistan terrorist affiliated with terror outfit Lashkar-i-Toiba (LeT) was killed on Thursday in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar.

According to police killed Pakistan terrorist has been identified as Manzoor alias Haider alias Hamza. He was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. He was an associate top self-styled commander of LeT Mehran.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar had termed this killing as a big success for the security forces in Kashmir Valley.

Anti-terror operations launched after killing of two Sarpanches

Security forces have launched massive operations against terror groups after back-to-back killings of two Sarpanches. Terrorists on Friday evening shot dead a Sarpanch in Adoora area of Kulgam in South Kashmir.

This was the second killing of a Panchayat member in the last two days in Kashmir. Terrorists fired upon Shabir Ahmad Mir son of Shabir Ahmad Mir at his native village of Adoora in Kulgam district.

The injured was shifted to district hospital Kulgam where he was declared as brought dead.

On March 9, terrorists barged inside the house of a Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat son of Abdul Rasheed Bhat, and shot him dead at the Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar.