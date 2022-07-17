A mob organised by Islamists in Bangladesh's Narail district has allegedly attacked a Hindu temple and also vandalized several houses belonging to the minority community, the police said on Saturday.

The violence in Digholia village took place on Friday evening over a young Hindu boy's social media post.

A house belonging to a Hindu family was also set afire. The violence took place after the Friday prayers.

Police had fired warning shots to disperse the Islamists, said police inspector Haran Chandra Paul.

Paul said the Hindu boy allegedly posted something on Facebook that angered the Muslims.

Narail Superintendent of Police Prabir Kumar Roy said the law enforcers were working to keep the situation under control.

"We're investigating the incident. Those responsible for the violence will face action. The situation is normal for now," he said.

No one has been arrested so far.

(With inputs from IANS)