Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked concerned authorities to take necessary measures to shut down shops, shopping malls and markets across the country after 8 p.m. every day in an effort to save power.

The instruction was given in a circulation signed by Director General (Administration) Md Ahsan Kibria Siddiqui of the Prime Minister's Office on Friday night, reports Xinhua news agency.

The notification aims at saving power and energy against the backdrop of worldwide continued price hike in power and energy price.

Secretaries of ministries and divisions concerned, such as public security division, commerce ministry, energy and mineral resources division, local government division, power division, industries ministry, Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, all the divisional commissioners, deputy inspector generals of police, deputy commissioners and superintendent of police of all divisions and districts, have been asked to execute the order strictly in line with section 114 of the Bangladesh Labour Law-2006.