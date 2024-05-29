The revered shrine of Machail Mata is emerging as one of the popular pilgrim centres in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir as devotees from different parts of the country visit this shrine every year.

Second only to the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi in the Reasi district of J&K, the shrine of Machail Mata attracts pilgrims from all over the country.

Unlike the shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi which remains open throughout the year, doors of the the temple of Machail Mata remain closed during the winter season every year.

Shree Machail Yatra has commenced with devotees paying a visit to the shrine situated amid the mountainous Machail area of the Sapphire Land of Paddar subdivision of district Kishtwar.

Machail Yatra begins every year on the eve of Baisakhi

Every year, the Baisakhi celebrations herald the auspicious opening of the Kappat (Door) at the Shree Chandi Mata Temple, marking the start of one of Jammu Division's most significant pilgrimages, second only to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra.

The Shree Machail Yatra's popularity has surged, with over 200,000 pilgrims participating last year. Pilgrims start arriving in small numbers following the temple's opening and grow to hundreds and thousands by the time of the holy mace (Chhari) procession in August.

According to officials, 4,000 pilgrims have visited Machail Bhawan so far this year. After the last snowfall in April, the weather at Machail Bhawan is steadily improving, ensuring a smooth experience for devotees.

Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, along with the district and local administrations of Kishtwar, are diligently preparing comprehensive arrangements for this year's Yatra. Currently, the Aora Langer near Bhawan Machail provides meals to pilgrims, with more langars to be set up by devotees in the coming days.

Lodging facilities, including the Yatri Bhawan and Sapphire Guest House provided by the Kishtwar district administration, as well as various tent accommodations, are available to ensure visitor comfort.

This year Yatra is likely to cross three lakh mark

With the expected footfall projected to exceed 300,000 this year, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Dr. Devansh Yadav, has directed stakeholder departments to expedite infrastructure projects. These improvements include enhancing the Yatri Bhawan in Gulabgarh, upgrading roads, improving water supply, constructing footpaths, and ensuring better sanitation and security for a safe and pleasant pilgrimage.

The addition of the Mavoo onward road on the Gulabgarh to Machail axis, new bridges, and repairs to existing infrastructure aim to provide a safe, hassle-free experience for pilgrims amid challenging geography. Enhanced facilities, including a helicopter service from Gulabgarh to Machail, will further ensure a comfortable spiritual journey.

Dr. Devansh Yadav encourages pilgrims to stay informed through the official website, https://shrimachailmatayatra.com, which offers detailed information about the Yatra, including weather conditions, routes, and other facilities. "This resource is designed to help pilgrims stay informed and address any queries they may have," he said.

Tourism Department asked to launch a publicity campaign

The Tourism Department has already been tasked with launching a comprehensive publicity campaign to promote Shree Machail Mata Yatra via audio, print, and digital media platforms and installing flexes at key locations.

It is also decided to provide information regarding the nearby tourist spots in the region to the devotees undertaking the annual holy yatra at Paddar, Kishtwar.